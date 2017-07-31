Skip to main content
Building local responsiveness in employment and skills systems in Southeast Asia

Lessons from Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/8455fede-en
Jonathan Barr, Angela Attrey
OECD Employment Policy Papers
Barr, J. and A. Attrey (2017), “Building local responsiveness in employment and skills systems in Southeast Asia: Lessons from Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam”, OECD Employment Policy Papers, No. 12, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8455fede-en.
