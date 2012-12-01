Entrepreneurial Activities in Europe - Senior Entrepreneurship

The population and labour force in the European Union are ageing. The proportion of the population in the EU-27 who are aged 55 and over rose from 25 % in 1990 to 30 % in 2010, and is estimated to reach 37 % by 2030 (Eurostat, 2012). Consequently, the workforce is also getting older – the proportion of the labour force between 55 and 69 years old increased 26.5 % between 1987 and 2010.