Ensuring Hinterland Access The Role of Port Authorities

n this paper, it is argued that port authorities can actively contribute to better hinterland access. Different types of involvement of the port authority are discussed, as well as reasons for such involvement. The analysis is explorative and aims to provide a basis for further discussion. The analysis applies to landlord port authorities (PAs) with public goals. Landlord port authorities have become more autonomous and take the initiative for expansion and redevelopment of port infrastructure. The activities of PAs can be classified in four broad categories: traffic management, customer management, area management and stakeholder management. PAs traditionally act as landlords but increasingly operate ‘beyond the landlord’ model. The main argument for a more active involvement of the PA is the fact that coordination in clusters as well as transport chains does not always emerge spontaneously, for various reasons. More coordination can lead to more efficient supply chains and more competitive ports. Consequently, PAs have incentives to invest to improve coordination in port clusters and supply chains.