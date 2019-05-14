This report assesses freight connectivity in Central Asia, focusing on Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. It provides recommendations for improving connectivity and the policy processes required to achieve this. The report also offers advice on how regional co-ordination can improve freight efficiency and connectivity. The analysis, both qualitative and quantitative, covers questions related to hard infrastructure, policies and regulatory frameworks.
Enhancing Connectivity and Freight in Central Asia
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Abstract
