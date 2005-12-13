Energy Policies of IEA Countries: 2005 Review

This volume contains a broad analysis of recent developments in energy policies and markets in the 26 member countries of the International Energy Agency.

The Overview Part focuses on recent development in energy markets and energy policies. It examines trends, including an analysis of energy demand, supply, prices and energy-related CO 2 emissions. It highlights key policy trends across member countries on energy security, energy market reform, climate change mitigation, energy efficiency, renewable energies and energy R&D. Notable developments in major non-member countries, including major findings of World Energy Outlook 2005 – Middle East and North Africa Insights - are also presented.

The years 2004-2005 can be characterized by important energy policy challenges, including high energy prices, volatile energy markets, an activation of the IEA’s coordinated stock draw after Hurricane Katrina and coming into force of the Kyoto Protocol. The 2005 edition contains a chapter on “2005 IEA Ministerial Meeting and G8 Gleneagles Summit”, where energy security, climate change and clean energy future were intensively addressed. The new chapter “Cross-Country Overview – Good Practices”, for the first time, presents good practices in addressing common energy policy challenges from the in-depth reviews carried out over the past four years, covering all 26 countries.

This book contains summaries of the reviews of Australia, Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Norway, Spain and Turkey conducted from October 2004 to June 2005. Shorter standard reviews are also covering six other member countries: Finland, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan and Switzerland. Key statistical information is also included.