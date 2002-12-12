Energy Policies of IEA Countries: 2002 Review

This volume contains an analysis of developments in energy policies and markets in the Member countries of the International Energy Agency. It includes summaries of the in-depth reviews of Denmark, Germany, Greece, Korea, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States conducted from October 2001 to June 2002. The full reviews are published separately. It also includes short reviews of policy developments in Canada, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal and Sweden as well as energy balances and key statistical data for all Member countries and key energy statistics for the past 20 years.

The overview section examines trends in energy markets, including an analysis of changes in energy demand and supply over the last decade and the price trends of fuels for the past two years. It highlights key issues related to energy security, which is again a major government preoccupation. It examines Member countries’ progress in regulatory reform, their actions to meet the Kyoto greenhouse gas emission targets and their R&D policies. It also analyses their policies on renewable energy. It contains a short study of developments in non-Member countries, including China, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Russia, Central and Southeast Europe, the Baltic republics and the Middle East.