Energy Policies of IEA Countries: 2004 Review

This volume contains a broad analysis of recent developments in energy policies and markets in the 26 member countries of the International Energy Agency. The Overview Part focuses on energy markets and energy policies. It examines trends, including an analysis of energy demand, supply prices and energy-related CO2 emissions. It highlights key policy trends across member countries looking at energy security, energy market reform, climate change mitigation, energy efficiency, renewable energies and energy R&D. Notable developments in major non-member countries, including China, India, South-East Asia, Latin America, Russia, Caspian and Central Asia, Central and South-Eastern Europe and Libya, are also reviewed and evaluated.

As the special 30th anniversary edition, the overview contains two special sections: “The IEA 30 Years On”, assessing the policy and market trends in the three decades since the IEA’s establishment and looking forward to the new challenges in the next 30 years; and “In-depth Reviews in the Past Four Years – Cross-country Overview”, identifying common challenges from the in-depth reviews carried out over the past four years, covering all 26 countries. This book contains summaries of the in-depth reviews of Canada, Finland, France, the Netherlands, Portugal and Sweden conducted from October 2003 to June 2004. Shorter standard reviews are also covering seven other member countries: Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States. Key statistical information is also included.

