Energy Policies of IEA Countries: 2006 Review

This compilation by the International Energy Agency contains a broad analysis of recent trends and an easily accessible overview of energy policy during the last 12 months. The broader overview section of the 2006 edition examines trends in energy markets, including an analysis of energy demand and supply, energy prices and energy related CO 2 emissions. It highlights key policy trends across member and non-member countries on energy security, energy market reform, climate change mitigation, energy efficiency, renewables and energy R&D. The book contains a special chapter on energy efficiency, which compares the most successful efficiency policies of member countries on the basis of In-Depth Review findings of the past three years. It also presents the major findings of the World Energy Outlook 2006, key statistical information and brief summaries of major IEA publications released during the past year.