Energy Policies of IEA Countries: 2001 Review

This volume contains an analysis of energy policy and energy market developments in Member countries of the International Energy Agency.

Among its highlights are summaries of in-depth energy policy reviews of Australia, Belgium, the Czech Republic, New Zealand, Spain and Turkey which were conducted October 2000 to June 2001. The full reviews are published separately. It also includes short reviews of policy developments in Finland, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan and Switzerland as well as energy balances and key statistical data for all Member countries and key energy statistics for the past 20 years.

The overview section examines trends in energy markets, including an analysis of energy demand and supply changes over the last decade and the price trends of fuels for the past two years. It examines the Member countries’ progress in regulatory reform with an analysis of the electricity crisis in California. It also analyses actions taken by the Member countries to meet their Kyoto targets. It contains a short study on developments in non-members including Russia, Saudi Arabia, India and China.