Energy Policies of IEA Countries: 1999 Review

This volume contains an analysis of energy policy and energy market developments in the Member countries of the International Energy Agency, including summaries of in-depth energy policy reviews of Finland, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan and Switzerland which took place during the September 1998 to June 1999 annual cycle. The full reviews are published separately. It also includes shorter reviews of policy developments in Australia, Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Spain and Turkey; energy balances and key statistical data of all Member countries; and key energy statistics over a 20-year period.

An introductory section examines the actions of Member states to meet their CO2-reduction commitments under the Kyoto Protocol. It notes the array of policies being taken, but as other analysis makes clear, more action will be required to meet emission goals. The study compliments Members on their steady efforts at regulatory reform and market opening, but notes that the different starting points of Member countries, such as industry structure, are central in shaping individual approaches to the reform process.

