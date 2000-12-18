Energy Policies of IEA Countries: 2000 Review

This volume contains an analysis of energy policy and energy market developments in Member countries of the International Energy Agency. Among its highlights are summaries of in-depth energy policy reviews of Canada, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal and Sweden which were conducted September 1999 to June 2000. The full reviews are published separately. It also includes shorter reviews of policy developments in Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as energy balances and key statistical data for all Member countries and key energy statistics for the past 20 years.

The overview section examines trends in energy markets, including an analysis on different fuels after the oil price hike of March 1999. It examines the policy development of Member countries in regulatory reform. It compliments Members on their steady efforts but calls for further progress. It also analyses actions taken by Member countries to meet Kyoto targets, and notes that more action will be required. It includes analysis on energy efficiency and R&D policies by Member countries and a short study on the developments in Non-Member countries.