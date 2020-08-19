This report evaluates the costs and benefits of replacing postal delivery motorcycles with electric vehicles in eight Korean cities. It compares operating costs, safety performance, and environmental impacts based on data collected from a field trial with both vehicle types. In addition to the economic analysis, qualitative aspects are also discussed based on the findings of a focus group study. The results from the pilot programme provide an evidence base for policy initiatives in the delivery sector in Korea and beyond.
Electrifying Postal Delivery Vehicles in Korea
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024
-
14 December 2023
-
11 December 2023
-
Policy paper5 December 2023
-
Policy paper9 October 2023
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
21 May 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
14 March 2024