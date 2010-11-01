Electric vehicles are often presented as a green solution to the transport problem. They offer, it is argued, the benefits of the private car without its costs. They make it possible for individuals and families to move around easily, rapidly, comfortably, at any moment in time, which makes them more consumer friendly than public modes of transportation. Yet, unlike classical cars, they do not consume scarce and dwindling fossil fuel resources and do not reject greenhouse gases, nor local pollutants....
Electric Vehicles: A Tentative Economic and Environmental Evaluation
Working paper
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
Abstract
