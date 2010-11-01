Skip to main content
Electric Vehicles: A Tentative Economic and Environmental Evaluation

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgghkp44nkg-en
Authors
Rémy Prud'homme
Tags
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Prud'homme, R. (2010), “Electric Vehicles: A Tentative Economic and Environmental Evaluation”, OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers, No. 2010/22, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgghkp44nkg-en.
