Efficiency in Railway Operations and Infrastructure Management

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrvzrnmhx7k-en
Authors
Dejan Makovsek, Vincent Benezech, Stephen Perkins
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Makovsek, D., V. Benezech and S. Perkins (2015), “Efficiency in Railway Operations and Infrastructure Management”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2015/12, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrvzrnmhx7k-en.
