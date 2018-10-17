This paper describes approaches in intermodal supply chain management that aim to balance efficiency with sustainability requirements set by firms’ corporate social responsibility commitments and society more generally. It explores how accreditation systems can help support green logistics efforts and outlines the competitive advantages and disadvantages of adopting these approaches.
Efficiency and Sustainability in Multimodal Supply Chains
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Abstract
