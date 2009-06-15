Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Education and Obesity in Four OECD Countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/223688303816
Authors
Franco Sassi, Marion Devaux, Jody Church, Michele Cecchini, Francesca Borgonovi
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Sassi, F. et al. (2009), “Education and Obesity in Four OECD Countries”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 46, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/223688303816.
Go to top