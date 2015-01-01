Skip to main content
Dominant Carrier Performance and International Liberalisation

The case of North East Asia
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrw14h18ls5-en
Authors
Xiaowen Fu, Tae H. Oum
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Fu, X. and T. Oum (2015), “Dominant Carrier Performance and International Liberalisation: The case of North East Asia”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2015/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrw14h18ls5-en.
