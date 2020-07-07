Digital business diagnostic tools for SMEs and entrepreneurship

This report examines international policy experiences in designing and implementing online business diagnostic tools for SME and entrepreneurship development. These tools offer entrepreneurs and small business managers an individual online assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of their business across a range of business operation areas. Using these tools they can access online advice and guidance related to their areas for improvement and find sources of further help in the business support system. The report examines the rationale and success factors for public policy in this area and describes the different types of tools in operation. It includes twelve case studies of online business diagnostic tools in OECD countries and how they are supported by public policy. It proposes a number of lessons for policy makers considering developing digital business diagnostic tools.