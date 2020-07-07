Skip to main content
Digital business diagnostic tools for SMEs and entrepreneurship

A review of international policy experiences
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/516bdf9c-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers
Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), “Digital business diagnostic tools for SMEs and entrepreneurship: A review of international policy experiences”, OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers, No. 21, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/516bdf9c-en.
