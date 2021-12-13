This report provides recommendations for regulatory and data governance frameworks to support the development of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) in the Brussels-Capital Region. These highlight the need to enable the development of a competitive and innovative MaaS ecosystem, with both public and private actors, in order to maximise the likelihood that sustainable MaaS business models will be developed. The work identifies the necessary scope of a new legal framework for MaaS and recommends how the existing regulation of mobility operators should be modified in order to integrate effectively with the MaaS framework. Finally, the work also addresses key data governance requirements, including data protection, transfer and reporting needed to support the development of MaaS.
Developing Innovative Mobility Solutions in the Brussels-Capital Region
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Abstract
