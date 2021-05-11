This report reviews a wide range of congestion control measures. It analyses their effectiveness, financial and operational requirements, implementation time and public acceptability. It focuses on the role of technology in addressing congestion, including sensors, wireless systems, traffic light optimisation and trip planning data. The report takes an in‑depth look at the use of HOT lanes to control congestion, the different ways in which they can be used and their effectiveness relative to other initiatives. The report is based on discussions held during the September 2020 ITF Roundtable on Congestion Control Experience and Recommendations.
Decongesting our Cities
Summary and Conclusions
Report
ITF Roundtable Reports
Abstract
