This paper reviews opportunities and challenges for mitigating greenhouse gas emissions from Azerbaijan’s transport sector. It provides an overview of Azerbaijan’s transport system and reviews the country’s existing policies and future plans for reducing CO2 emissions from transport. The paper also provides an overview of the data on transport activity and emissions available for Azerbaijan, and the tools used by government agencies for assessing them. Finally, it proposes options for further action in the context of ITF’s “Decarbonising Transport in Emerging Economies” (DTEE) project.
Decarbonising Azerbaijan's Transport System
Charting the Way Forward
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024
-
14 December 2023
-
11 December 2023
-
Policy paper5 December 2023
-
Policy paper9 October 2023
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024