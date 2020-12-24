Skip to main content
Decarbonising Azerbaijan's Transport System

Charting the Way Forward
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/64b18b6a-en
International Transport Forum
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
English
azərbaycan

Cite this content as:

ITF (2020), “Decarbonising Azerbaijan's Transport System: Charting the Way Forward”, International Transport Forum Policy Papers, No. 87, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/64b18b6a-en.
