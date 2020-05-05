This paper reviews opportunities for mitigating greenhouse gas emissions from Argentina’s transport sector. It also identifies the main challenges for that objective, specifically in freight transport. Actions taken at different levels of government are assessed and the impact of policies focused on other priorities - such as lowering logistic costs - is discussed. The paper also highlights what data on transport emissions are available for Argentina and which tools government agencies use for examining them.
Decarbonising Argentina’s Transport System
Charting the Way Forward
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024
-
14 December 2023
-
11 December 2023
-
Policy paper5 December 2023
-
Policy paper9 October 2023
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024