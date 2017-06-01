Data-led Governance of Road Freight Transport

This report examines ways to improve compliance with road freight transport regulations through the use of new data sources and technical solutions. It also reviews possibilities for new approaches to the broader governance of road freight as the availability of Big Data in transport facilitates more data-driven policy making with more targeted and flexible regulatory frameworks as well as more efficient enforcement mechanisms.

The work for this report was carried out in the context of a project initiated and funded by the International Transport Forum's Corporate Partnership Board (CPB). CPB projects are designed to enrich policy discussion with a business perspective. Led by the ITF, work is carried out in a collaborative fashion in working groups consisting of CPB member companies, external experts and ITF staff.