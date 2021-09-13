This report examines the potential of data-driven approaches to improving transport infrastructure maintenance. It assesses trends in maintenance strategies, explores how the targeted use of data could make them more effective for different types of transport infrastructure, and looks into implications for policy.
Data-driven Transport Infrastructure Maintenance
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Abstract
