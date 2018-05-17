This report summarises the findings of an ITF Roundtable on Cycling Safety held in April 2018 with 33 researchers and practitioners from 16 countries. Cycling has a net positive effect on public health, despite the risk of injury it is often associated with. Policy makers are nonetheless concerned that increasing numbers of cyclists carries a risk of more traffic injuries and fatalities. Uncertainties also exist regarding the safety record of e-bikes and bike share systems.
Cycling Safety
Summary and Conclusions
Report
ITF Roundtable Reports
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
18 December 2023
-
11 September 2023
-
23 June 2023
-
28 February 2023
-
19 December 2022
-
1 September 2022
Related publications
-
8 July 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024