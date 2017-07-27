Cruise Shipping and Urban Development

This report assesses the impacts of cruise shipping on Piraeus. Piraeus is the largest cruise port in Greece, but its growth has slowed recently and the benefits of cruise shipping for the local economy are not as high as they could be. Cruise ship visits also contribute to worsening air quality and road congestion in the city. This study reviews current economic and environmental policies relating to cruise activities and provides recommendations on how Piraeus could better seize opportunities for local development from cruise shipping.

This report is part of the International Transport Forum’s Case-Specific Policy Analysis series. These are topical studies on specific issues carried out by the ITF in agreement with local institutions.