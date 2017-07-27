Skip to main content
Cruise Shipping and Urban Development

The case of Piraeus
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/dfb3407e-en
Authors
International Transport Forum
Tags
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

ITF (2017), “Cruise Shipping and Urban Development: The case of Piraeus”, International Transport Forum Policy Papers, No. 38, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/dfb3407e-en.
