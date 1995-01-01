In the Baltic States, the process of independence started after the elections in spring 1990 and was completed by August 1991. Fifty-one years after being forced to join the Soviet Union, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania each regained their independence and became once again part of the western community of nations. The USSR disappeared in late 1991 and from it sprung 12 new independent states.
Constitutions of Central and Eastern European Countries and the Baltic States
Working paper
SIGMA Papers
Abstract
