This report explores the accessibility challenges that people face in remote areas. It demonstrates how state support can ensure access to essential services and reduce social and economic isolation where private markets fail to provide adequate transport connections. It provides a classification of policy interventions in different countries and reviews common design and implementation challenges. Finally, it analyses different approaches to determine the appropriate level of state support for transport in remote communities.
Connecting Remote Communities
Summary and Conclusions
Report
ITF Roundtable Reports
Abstract
