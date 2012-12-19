Skip to main content
Competitiveness of Port-Cities: The Case of Marseille-Fos, France

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8x9b92cnnv-en
Authors
Olaf Merk, Claude Comtois
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Merk, O. and C. Comtois (2012), “Competitiveness of Port-Cities: The Case of Marseille-Fos, France”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2012/11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8x9b92cnnv-en.
