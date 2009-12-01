Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Competition for Long Distance Passenger Rail Services

The Emerging Evidence
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmmncfpzxq0-en
Authors
John Preston
Tags
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Preston, J. (2009), “Competition for Long Distance Passenger Rail Services: The Emerging Evidence”, OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers, No. 2009/23, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmmncfpzxq0-en.
Go to top