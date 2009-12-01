The aim of this paper is to review the emerging evidence on competition in the long distance passenger rail service. This draws on the three bodies of evidence. In section 2, we examine the ex-ante evidence from theoretical models based on Preston (2008a). In section 3, we examine the ex-post evidence on competition for the market, with particular emphasis on the East Coast Main Line franchise in Great-Britain, drawing in part on Preston (2008b). Likewise, in section 4, we consider recent evidence on open access services that are competing in the market in Great-Britain, drawing on Griffiths (2009). Finally, we shall draw some conclusions.
Competition for Long Distance Passenger Rail Services
The Emerging Evidence
Working paper
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
Abstract
