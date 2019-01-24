This report analyses the impacts of increased automation of the driving task for road freight transport. It investigates the technology options from platooning to full autonomy and examines necessary policy responses. Focusing on the underlying regulatory frameworks, it asks how existing approaches can be maintained and when and how novel solutions will be needed.
Commercial Vehicle On-Board Safety Systems
Summary and Conclusion
Report
ITF Roundtable Reports
Abstract
