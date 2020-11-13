Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Commercial Navigation Along the Northern Sea Route

Prospects and Impacts
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/906293c7-en
Authors
Karel van Hussen, Twan de Korte, Rick Janse, Onno de Jong, Marten van den Bossche
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

van Hussen, K. et al. (2020), “Commercial Navigation Along the Northern Sea Route: Prospects and Impacts”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2020/19, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/906293c7-en.
Go to top