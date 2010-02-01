Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Combinations of Instruments to Achieve Low-Carbon Vehicle-Miles

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmjp68h9d7h-en
Authors
Don Fullerton, Daniel H. Karney
Tags
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Fullerton, D. and D. Karney (2010), “Combinations of Instruments to Achieve Low-Carbon Vehicle-Miles”, OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers, No. 2010/07, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmjp68h9d7h-en.
Go to top