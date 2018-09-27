Child well-being and the Sustainable Development Goals

This paper summarises available evidence on the distance that OECD countries need to travel in order to reach the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets for children and young people. More than 50 indicators are included in this analysis, covering 43 of the 169 targets, and 11 of the 17 Goals. The analysis finds that, on average, OECD countries are still far from reaching the targets pertaining to Goals 4 “Quality education”, and 8 “Decent work and economic growth”. Goals 1 “No poverty”, 2 “Zero hunger” and 16 “Peace, justice and strong institutions” are also highlighted as priority areas. However, the results vary widely across OECD countries, and among specific targets within each of the goals. Yet, all of these findings need to be considered in light of what it is not currently possible to measure. In particular, there are large data gaps for Goals 1 (“No poverty”), 5 (“Gender equality”), 11 (“Sustainable cities and communities”), and 16 (“Peace, justice and strong institutions”).