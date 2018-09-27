This paper summarises available evidence on the distance that OECD countries need to travel in order to reach the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets for children and young people. More than 50 indicators are included in this analysis, covering 43 of the 169 targets, and 11 of the 17 Goals. The analysis finds that, on average, OECD countries are still far from reaching the targets pertaining to Goals 4 “Quality education”, and 8 “Decent work and economic growth”. Goals 1 “No poverty”, 2 “Zero hunger” and 16 “Peace, justice and strong institutions” are also highlighted as priority areas. However, the results vary widely across OECD countries, and among specific targets within each of the goals. Yet, all of these findings need to be considered in light of what it is not currently possible to measure. In particular, there are large data gaps for Goals 1 (“No poverty”), 5 (“Gender equality”), 11 (“Sustainable cities and communities”), and 16 (“Peace, justice and strong institutions”).
Child well-being and the Sustainable Development Goals
How far are OECD countries from reaching the targets for children and young people?
Working paper
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper19 March 2024
-
2 February 2024
-
Working paper18 September 2023
-
Working paper12 September 2023
-
Working paper6 September 2023
Related publications
-
Policy paper25 January 2024
-
Policy paper23 November 2023
-
Working paper21 September 2023
-
Policy paper3 August 2023
-
Policy paper18 July 2023
-
20 June 2023
-
25 November 2022
-
25 November 2022