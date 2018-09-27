Skip to main content
Child well-being and the Sustainable Development Goals

How far are OECD countries from reaching the targets for children and young people?
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5e53b12f-en
David Marguerit, Guillaume Cohen, Carrie Exton
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Marguerit, D., G. Cohen and C. Exton (2018), “Child well-being and the Sustainable Development Goals: How far are OECD countries from reaching the targets for children and young people?”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2018/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5e53b12f-en.
