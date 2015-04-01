This paper explores the impact of demographic trends on the market for tourism and considers how the economic power of older tourists is being – or could be – harnessed to maximise the potential both for visitors and domestic populations. The paper also suggests strategies to capitalise more effectively on this significant and growing market for the benefit, not only of the tourism market but also for domestic populations.
Capitalising on the Grey-haired Globetrotters
Economic Aspects of Increasing Tourism among Older and Disabled People
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Abstract
