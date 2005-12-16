Skip to main content
Can Parents Afford to Work?

Childcare Costs, Tax-Benefit Policies and Work Incentives
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/312744260654
Authors
Herwig Immervoll, David Barber
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Immervoll, H. and D. Barber (2005), “Can Parents Afford to Work?: Childcare Costs, Tax-Benefit Policies and Work Incentives”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 31, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/312744260654.
