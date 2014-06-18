Skip to main content
Can Increasing Inequality Be a Steady State?

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz2bxc80xq6-en
Authors
Lars Osberg
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Osberg, L. (2014), “Can Increasing Inequality Be a Steady State?”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2014/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz2bxc80xq6-en.
