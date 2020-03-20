Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Burkina Faso’s Perspective on Total Official Support for Sustainable Development (TOSSD)

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/cf997851-en
Authors
Guillaume Delalande, Cécile Sangaré, Friederike Rühmann, Julia Benn
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Delalande, G. et al. (2020), “Burkina Faso’s Perspective on Total Official Support for Sustainable Development (TOSSD)”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 69, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/cf997851-en.
Go to top