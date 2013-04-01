Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Budgeting and Reporting for Public-Private Partnerships

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46n41mwp6g-en
Authors
Katja Funke, Tim Irwin, Isabel Rial
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Funke, K., T. Irwin and I. Rial (2013), “Budgeting and Reporting for Public-Private Partnerships”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2013/07, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46n41mwp6g-en.
Go to top