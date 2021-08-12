This report examines how big data from mobile phones and other sources can help to forecast travel demand. It identifies the strengths and potential use-cases for big data in transport modelling and mobility analysis. It also examines potential biases, commercial sensitivities and threats to privacy. The report presents approaches to resolve such issues and offers recommendations for governance arrangements that make data sharing easier.
Big Data for Travel Demand Modelling
Summary and Conclusions
Report
ITF Roundtable Reports
Abstract
