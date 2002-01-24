Skip to main content
Better Integration of Radiation Protection in Modern Society

Workshop Proceedings - Villigen, Switzerland - 23-25 January 2001
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264196131-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Radiation Protection

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2002), Better Integration of Radiation Protection in Modern Society: Workshop Proceedings - Villigen, Switzerland - 23-25 January 2001, Radiation Protection, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264196131-en.
