Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Automation and occupational wage trends

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/596b32ce-en
Authors
Zachary Parolin
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Parolin, Z. (2019), “Automation and occupational wage trends”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 228, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/596b32ce-en.
Go to top