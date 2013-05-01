Skip to main content
Asset Management for Sustainable Road Funding

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46l8wh9lhg-en
Authors
Philippe Crist, Jari Kauppila, José Vassallo, Butch Wlaschin
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Crist, P. et al. (2013), “Asset Management for Sustainable Road Funding”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2013/13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46l8wh9lhg-en.
