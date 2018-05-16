Skip to main content
Assessing the role of migration in European labour force growth by 2030

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/6953a8ba-en
Authors
Gilles Spielvogel, Michela Meghnagi
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Spielvogel, G. and M. Meghnagi (2018), “Assessing the role of migration in European labour force growth by 2030”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 204, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6953a8ba-en.
