In February 2014, transport officials from the European Union (E.U.) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) met on the sidelines of the Singapore Airshow to discuss a possible comprehensive air transport agreement between both sides. At the meeting’s conclusion, the ASEAN states invited the European Commission to launch the internal processes necessary to secure a mandate to commence negotiations on an agreement. In particular, ASEAN welcomed Vice President of the European Commission and Commissioner for Transport Siim Kallas’ statement that he would propose to the Commission to seek authorization from the Council of the European Union to start negotiations (E.U.-ASEAN Joint Declaration, 2014).
Assessing the Prospects for an E.U.-ASEAN Air Transport Agreement
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper18 March 2021
-
Working paper17 March 2021
-
Working paper28 January 2021
-
Working paper27 January 2021
-
27 January 2021
-
Working paper27 January 2021
-
Working paper27 January 2021
-
Working paper22 January 2021
Related publications
-
8 July 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024