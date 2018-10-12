This paper offers new insights into the definition, measurement and operationalisation of different dimensions of social vulnerability to road user charges, using unique data sets available in the UK. Assessing distributional effects of road pricing or congestion charging schemes requires evaluating distributional patterns: who receives the benefits of reduced congestion and who receives the revenues collected? How these impacts change over time also needs consideration.
Assessing the Net Overall Distributive Effect of a Congestion Charge
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Abstract
