This paper discusses how regulations can determine environmental and safety outcomes in transport systems. It explores the relationships between regulations and direct and indirect costs, and between regulations and benefits. It also discusses the ethical issues, such as the fact that cost-benefit analysis evaluates welfare effects but tends to ignore equity issues.
Assessing the Impacts of Vehicle Emissions and Safety Regulations
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Abstract
