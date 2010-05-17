Skip to main content
Assessing the Impact of Regulatory Management Systems

Preliminary Statistical and Econometric Estimates
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmfq1pch36h-en
Authors
Stephane Jacobzone, Faye Steiner, Erika Lopez Ponton, Emmanuel Job
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Cite this content as:

Jacobzone, S. et al. (2010), “Assessing the Impact of Regulatory Management Systems: Preliminary Statistical and Econometric Estimates”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 17, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmfq1pch36h-en.
