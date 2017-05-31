Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Assessing Regulatory Changes in the Transport Sector

An introduction
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e5ac5f85-en
Authors
Lorenzo Casullo, Nathan Zhivov
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Casullo, L. and N. Zhivov (2017), “Assessing Regulatory Changes in the Transport Sector: An introduction”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2017/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e5ac5f85-en.
Go to top