This paper presents a model framework for estimating second-order network effects and the resulting consumer welfare impacts at hub and non-hub airports. It emphasizes the benefits of looking beyond the initial demand and welfare impacts and identifying risks associated with policy interventions which may arise through the supply side.
Assessing Consumer Welfare Impacts of Aviation Policy Measures
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Abstract
