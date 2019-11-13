Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Assessing Consumer Welfare Impacts of Aviation Policy Measures

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/cd1f0b1a-en
Authors
Guillaume Burghouwt
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Burghouwt, G. (2019), “Assessing Consumer Welfare Impacts of Aviation Policy Measures”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2019/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/cd1f0b1a-en.
Go to top